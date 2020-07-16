Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike rescued Joy Nunieh, the former Managing Director of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from police arrest Thursday morning.

He has now moved her to Government House in Port Harcourt.

Nunieh had called Arise TV early this morning that about 15 policemen invaded her house in Port Harcourt.

The invasion reportedly happened around 4 a.m.





Nunieh was scheduled to appear in Abuja today before a senate panel probing the finances of the NNDC.

Later, both Arise TV and TVC reported that Governor Nyesom Wike went to the house at 3, Owuru Creek view, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, to rescue the woman.

A few days ago, Wike warned Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio not to do anything untoward against Nunieh, a citizen of Rivers State.

The police are yet to explain why they stormed the home of Nunieh, on the same day, she was scheduled to travel to Abuja to testify.

Akpabio and Nunieh have been embroiled in war of words over allegations of corruption in the NDDC.

The former MD of NDDC, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, budget padding, fraud, among others, which the Minister has denied.

She also said the so-called forensic audit going on in NDDC was a ruse.