Damilola Adegboye, the immediate elder sister of Tolulope Arotile, first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), has demanded a thorough investigation.

Adeboyega, in an interview with PUNCH, said the family is not convinced with NAF’s explanation.

The Nigeria Air Force had released a statement saying Tolulope, 25, died when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her.

She allegedly sustained head injuries that led to her death.





However, Adegboye said the family is demanding a thorough investigation that will convince them.

“We in the family are not convinced that Tolu can just die like that in a freak accident,” she was quoted as saying.

“I know that the military is well trained in the art of investigation, we want them to carry out a thorough investigation that can convince us beyond all doubts that the incident that led to her death was real.”

She recalled that they were together when Arotile received a call from someone that is likely a senior colleague and reluctantly left for the base as instructed.

“A call came into her phone which she picked but from the way they spoke, I knew the caller must be a senior officer calling her to come to Air force base. She felt reluctant and I offered to drop her off,” she said.

“One hour later, I read online that something serious had happened to her. I couldn’t believe that somebody I just dropped off is dead.”

Also speaking, the mother of Arotile went down memory lane about how she gave birth to her describing her as a special child adding that fasting and prayer was her hobby.