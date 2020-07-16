The Oyo State House of Assembly has directed the sacked chairmen of the 33 local government councils and five Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to return all government properties in their custody.

This was sequel to a matter of urgent importance brought to the floor of the house by the Majority Leader, Mr. Sanjo Adedoyin.

Adedoyin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the matter had undergone several court proceedings which were finally decided by Justice Haruna Tsammani of the Court of Appeal in Ibadan.

“Some government properties have been declared missing from various local governments and LCDAs which were claimed to have been taken away by these sacked chairmen.





“There is urgent need to mandate these sacked chairmen to return all government properties in their custody to the relevant local governments and LCDAs to ensure accountability and continuity of governance.

“I urge the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to intervene and make sure that all government properties, movable and immovable, taken away by the sacked ALGON chairmen are returned to their various places without delay.

“Transition chairmen of all local governments and LCDAs should take inventory of missing government properties and forward the details to the House of Assembly,” he said.

But Bamigboye Abidoye (APC- Orire) enjoined his colleagues ” not to run faster than their shadows.”

Abidoye said the concerned council chiefs were heading to the Supreme Court, urging the lawmakers to wait for the judgment before asking for the return of the said properties.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, however, ruled that the council chiefs must return all government properties to the appropriate quarters.