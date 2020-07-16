By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Tricia Eseigbe-Kerry on Tuesday gave birth to her first child – a baby girl – after 10 years of marriage.

The day was also her birthday.

Giving her own testimony, Tricia wrote in several Instagram posts on Wednesday: “I want to thank everyone for the birthday wishes I received yesterday and a joyous birthday gift that I received from our Almighty father. The birth of my angelic baby girl.”





She then narrated how she went into labour on the eve of her birthday and the arrival of the baby hours into her birthday.

“On the eve of my birthday i went into labor and hours into my birthday celebration God blessed my family with this wonderful gift, which we have waited over 10 years for.

“We say thank you to God Almighty, and thank you to our well-wishers for the out-pour of emotions. For those that have been on the same Journey with me, Keep Hope Alive, God is well able to deliver your bundle of joy same way He did for me.

“From the Kerry’s, thank you to everyone for your support and prayers,” she added.

Fellow actress and spokesperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Monalisa Chinda was among the first people to announce the birth on social media.

Tricia and Kingsley Kerry got married in a colourful ceremony in Lagos late 2009.