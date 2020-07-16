By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s international, multiple award-winning singer Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid is the toast of Twitter today as he clocks 30 on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Not surprisingly #WizkidAt30 and #Starboy are trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter with many posts celebrating him on his birthday. Other Wizkid hashtags, such as #Wizkidday and #Wizkidfc are also trending on Thursday morning in Nigeria.

From people who discussed how much impact the Ghetto Love singer has made in the music industry, to international collaborations and his songs, Nigerians had a lot to talk about.





The Afrobeat genius had announced two weeks ago in an encrypted message he left on his Instastory that his latest album ‘Made In Lagos’ will be dropped on his birthday.

According to him, he feels amazing to have been able to finally make it after going dark for almost 8 months in the music industry.

See some reactions;

The snippet alone is 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Rafii (@rabu005) July 15, 2020

Happy birthday to my King, Wizkid Ayo Balogun Ibrahim❤️,Olowo ori mi, Ale nobody,for me alone, Abike Arab Money, Iyawo Machala one😊. Love you Starboy!😘@wizkidayo long life and prosperity in good health and wealth baby😍, see you soon😋 #MadeInLagosAlbum #WizkidDay #WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/GWdJU3VD4D — AbikeArab Money💸 (@papaya_ex) July 15, 2020

Wizkid get die-hard fans!! Scratch that, Wizkid FC is a fucking family. We are joined together by one thing only – LOVE FOR STARBOY, his craft & everything that he stands for. Machala ✊🏽 — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) July 15, 2020

Dear @wizkidayo, You have healed millions of people around the world with your music, and on countless occasions you succeeded in pushing the African culture to the Global stage. Happy Birthday to you Champ! God Bless Your New Age 🙏💙#WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/Kf4YFmW2iK — If my tweet pain you, drink sniper ➐ (@Sakpo007) July 15, 2020

THE KING OF AFROBEAT!!!!!!!!

The Greatest Ever!

Tomorrow we're coming through for Wizkid! 🦅

A king i Stan!!! 👑 #WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/0JzZIVk3bL — Ajsidi🎖️ (@Sidi__jr) July 15, 2020