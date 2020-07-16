Wizkid

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s international, multiple award-winning singer Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid is the toast of Twitter today as he clocks 30 on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Not surprisingly #WizkidAt30 and #Starboy are trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter with many posts celebrating him on his birthday. Other Wizkid hashtags, such as #Wizkidday and #Wizkidfc are also trending on Thursday morning in Nigeria.

From people who discussed how much impact the Ghetto Love singer has made in the music industry, to international collaborations and his songs, Nigerians had a lot to talk about.


The Afrobeat genius had announced two weeks ago in an encrypted message he left on his Instastory that his latest album ‘Made In Lagos’ will be dropped on his birthday.

According to him, he feels amazing to have been able to finally make it after going dark for almost 8 months in the music industry.

See some reactions;