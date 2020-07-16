The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri- Okunola, has charged newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies in the State Public Service to see their positions as trust and responsibilities that comes with high expectations.

He said he is optimistic that the new appointees would justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu before their appointment.

Speaking at the Induction Ceremony organized through Zoom Webinar for the recently appointed Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of Agencies in the State Public Service, the Head of Service noted that, as highly experienced senior public servants and accounting officers of respective agencies, they should realise that the responsibilities of providing leadership and direction for those agencies rested squarely on their shoulders, adding that today’s induction ceremony was aimed at familiarizing them with the nature, character and demands of the offices they were already managing.

Muri-Okunola, however, charged them to be proactive in discharging their duties, saying that, their Principals; Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Commissioners and Special Advisers, including Chairmen and Members of Boards, Commissions or Governing Councils as the case may be, looked forward to them for advice and guidance on issues relating to the ministerial mandate of their respective agencies or parastatal organizations, just as the senior management staff and other officers looked up to them as leaders in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities on a daily basis.





He stressed that, it was therefore very important that they should realize that their actions, decisions, comments, utterances and directives have far reaching implications, not only on the directive principles of state policies and government business, but on the lives of all members of staff, adding that, they were part of the State Executive Council in their stead to make contributions to policy formulation at the highest level of governance which also required excellent management of human and material resources.

Earlier in his presentation on the topic, ”The Role of Accounting Officers in the Actualization of Assignment of Ministerial Responsibilities,” Mr. Bashir Braimoh (rtd), Permanent Secretary (Public Service Office) implored the inductees to adequately manage effectively the resources committed to their care in order to achieve the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration.

He, however, pointed out that the way forward was to embrace multi-sectoral synergy approach and be abreast with all the functions, process as well as procedures of governance as this would enhance productivity and service delivery to the populace.

While delivering his papers at the induction ceremony, with the topic, “The Role of Accounting Officers in Effective Delivery of Assignment of Ministerial Responsibilities -The Establishment and Human Resource Perspective”, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Training, Abiodun Bamgboye, stated that Establishment and Human Resource Matters were essential ingredients for effective employee management which has to do with salaries and allowances, conditions of service, rules and regulations, schemes of service, industrial relations, personnel records and pension administration, adding that as an Accounting Officer, a huge responsibility of delivering the greatest good and usefulness for the greatest number is thrust on them.

Bamgboye maintained that good leadership character, decisions, delegation, team work, monitoring, motivation, discipline, evaluation and effective communication have a great influence on productivity as well as effective delivery of assignment of Ministerial Responsibilities.

He urged Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of Agencies in the State Public Service to always support the general policies, priorities and interests of the government of the day and as well cooperate within the context of established management practices and procedures adding that they should consult with relevant MDAs on any point requiring professional and technical advice/guidance.