Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said he would always fight back injustice meted against Joi Nunieh and other indigenes of the state.

Wike said this in reaction to the attempted arrest of the former Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh by security operatives at her residence in Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

Speaking to journalists in Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike described the invasion as a show of shame.

He said Rivers State was fully out for anyone who is responsible for the travails of Joi Nunieh.





He said: “The police as a tool for intimidation is embarrassing. We would not accept it.

“Impunity can not be allowed to stand. Not in Rivers State. We are ready to fight for justice.

“I had to drive to the area and saw over 50 policemen and when I asked, they said they were from IGP Monitoring Unit. So, IGP Monitoring Unit has now taken over the fighting of crime in Rivers State and the CP is not aware.

“All these plenty officers to take a woman as if she is a common criminal. If you want anything from her, invite her to come.

“I don’t know who is involved; I don’t know who is in interested, however; nobody should push Rivers State to the point we will say that enough is enough. We will not just protect her, we will protect every citizen. I cry for this country. Mr. President must know, Mr. President must hear that what is happening in this country is…innocent people will die.

“Nunieh is a Rivers daughter. From what has happened now, I will tell you that Rivers State is fully out. Anybody who is responsible for this abduction of our daughter, enough is enough.

“All the Niger-Delta states, if they have a hand, they should call their people to order.”