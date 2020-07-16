By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has shutdown 42 buildings being developed illegally in Lekki area of the State.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who led the enforcement, decried the spate of unapproved and illegal building construction going on at Pinnock Estate in the Osapa London axis of Lekki.

He directed the sealing of 42 buildings, some of which are already in use, in and around the estate.





Salako stated during an enforcement operations in the area on Wednesday that it was unacceptable that most buildings in the estate were being constructed without approval while some fake Planning Permits were also discovered in the estate.

He said that no effort would be spared to unravel the cartel behind fake approvals and ensure their prosecution in line with the extant laws.

Salako urged owners of property sealed to come forth with the Planning Permit authorising their building construction.

He added that it was expected of property owners in the estate and other areas in the State to always be law abiding and display good sense of patriotism by respecting the building codes of Lagos State.

“It is by so doing that we all can join the vanguard for the protection of life and property,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that government would not hesitate to bring any erring developer and property owner to book.

He reiterated that no one was allowed to errect a building without Planning Permit and Stage Certification from the Lagos State Building Control Agency( LASBCA)

“Lagosians should endeavor to produce on site, on demand, the Planning Permit authorising their developments and evidence of Stage Certification, including Certificates of Completion and Fitness for Habitation from LASBCA,” he said.