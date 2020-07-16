Ms. Joy Nunieh, former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), speaks after Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State rescued her from house arrest by armed policemen, today, 16 July 2020



“Senator Magnus Abe called me after a while that the CP in Rivers did not really know about it and that the CP was going to reach me. The CP did reach me and said he was not aware of what was going on.”

The CP asked that I send him my address and which I did and then I saw the cars come in. So, I asked if that was the CP, and they said no. Fortunately, I was just wise enough. I stayed by the door, and they wanted to drag me, so I just banged the door, so they can’t come in.”

So, I now left the front door to call my governor to tell my governor that this is what has happened, and he said no, I should not go anywhere that he was on his way. They kept trying to pull down the door and then I asked them for a warrant of arrest and I said I can’t go anywhere without a warrant of arrest.”





I needed to see the warrant. We are not in the Banana Republic. So, as they were still trying, my Governor came and sent them out that why would they come to arrest a woman like an armed robber that they should leave the compound.”

The Governor then said I should enter the car with him. So, I am now with my Governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.”

I really want to thank the Governor. I really don’t know what to say but my Governor is a man. He is a man. He didn’t just say it that nothing should happen to me, he came to my rescue. I want to say thank you to my Governor.”