Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for rescuing Joi Nunieh, the former Managing Director of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from police arrest.

Nunieh had called Arise TV early this morning that about 15 policemen invaded her house in Port Harcourt.

The invasion reportedly happened around 4 a.m.





However, Wike rushed to her house and moved her to Government House in Port Harcourt.

Reacting to the incident, Fani-Kayode described the invasion as illegal.

He noted that Governor Wike’s action saved the life of a woman who is at war with Godswill Akpabio over NDDC affair.

Fani Kayode said: “Gov. Wike saved Joi Nunieh’s life today. The police raid on her house at 4.00am was illegal and was not backed by a warrant or authorised by the I-G.”

Fani-Kayode added that the invasion was an attempt to abduct and kill Nunieh.

“It was simply an attempt to abduct & possibly kill her. Wike arrived on the scene, broke the siege & saved her life. I commend him.”