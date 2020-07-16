Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for rescuing Joi Nunieh, the former Managing Director of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from police arrest.
Nunieh had called Arise TV early this morning that about 15 policemen invaded her house in Port Harcourt.
The invasion reportedly happened around 4 a.m.
However, Wike rushed to her house and moved her to Government House in Port Harcourt.
Reacting to the incident, Fani-Kayode described the invasion as illegal.
He noted that Governor Wike’s action saved the life of a woman who is at war with Godswill Akpabio over NDDC affair.
Fani Kayode said: “Gov. Wike saved Joi Nunieh’s life today. The police raid on her house at 4.00am was illegal and was not backed by a warrant or authorised by the I-G.”
Fani-Kayode added that the invasion was an attempt to abduct and kill Nunieh.
“It was simply an attempt to abduct & possibly kill her. Wike arrived on the scene, broke the siege & saved her life. I commend him.”
This is to appear in Senate so why the arrest. It becomes more curious how Nigerian police will go to her house by 4am without any warrant of arrest. It’s even reported now that the State Commissioner of Police was not aware. So who ordered the arrest? He