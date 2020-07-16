Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, wife of Ogun state governor

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Thursday penned a lovely to his wife, Bamidele Abiodun on her 54th birthday.

The celebrant, Mrs Abiodun was born on July 16, 1966.

Governor Abiodun wrote on his official Twitter page; ”Happy birthday to my adorable wife and First Lady of Ogun state. My dear Bamidele, I am extremely blessed to have you as my better half and mother of our children”.


”You are dearly loved, valued, and cherished. You are my number one cheerleader, and I want to thank you again and again for your ceaseless support and prayers. You are and remain a philanthropic giver and a passionate supporter for the less privileged”.

He also prayed that God answers her prayers and give her a long life.