Mavin boss Don Jazzy and Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu have just landed lucrative deals with Betway.

They are now brand ambassadors for the online gambling company.

The duo made the announcement on social media.





Sharing a picture of himself with Betway’s jersey, Don Jazzy wrote: “Osheeee New signing. I’m now a man of BETWAY. I am super excited to be an ambassador for this global brand. We are going to be doing some exciting things together so guys stay tuned.”

Ebuka wrote: “NEW SIGNING!! Freshly minted @betway_ng brand ambassadors!!!

Excited to be partnering with such a global brand that has become a proper Nigerian force. Watch this space guys ‘cos great things are coming.”

However, Betway Nigeria also confirmed the new ambassadors on Twitter.

The company wrote: “Guess who just joined the Betway Squad. DONJAZZY and Ebuka!!!!!”