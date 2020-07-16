By Xinhua/NAN

Chinese movie theatres in low-risk areas have been allowed to resume operation starting from July 20 following an improvement in the COVID-19 epidemic situation, the China Film Administration announced Thursday.

These movie theatres should reopen on the premise that proper prevention and control measures have been put in place, the administration said in a circular.

Attendance per show must not exceed 30 per cent, according to a guideline on the sector’s work resumption issued by the Chinese Film Circulation and Projection Association on Thursday.





Cinemas are required to sell non-adjacent tickets in every other row, and moviegoers who are strangers to each other should keep a distance of at least one metre.

All moviegoers must make real-name reservations and purchase tickets online.

Those who do not wear masks or with a body temperature above 37.3 degrees Celsius will not be admitted into the theatres, the guideline read.