Barcelona suffered a shock defeat at home on Thursday, losing 1-2 to Osasuna to surrender the La Liga title to Real Madrid.

It was their first defeat at home in 43 games.

Even a win over the mid-table side would not have been enough for Barca, as Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1.

Jose Arnaiz put Osasuna ahead before Lionel Messi levelled with a free-kick.





The visitors had Enric Gallego sent off for elbowing Clement Lenglet before Roberto Torres’ close-range winner from Kike Barja’s cross in injury time.

The last time Barca lost at home in the league was in November 2018, 4-3 to Real Betis, who were managed by now Barca boss Quique Setien.

BBC reports that Barca’s only hope of a major trophy now is the Champions League. They host Napoli in the last 16 second leg on Saturday, 8 August, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.