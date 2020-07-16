All Progressives Congress party has announced the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to head a 9-man Primary Election Committee for Ondo State Governorship Primary Election, slated for Monday, July 20.

Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe is to head a 9-man Primary Election Appeal Committee.

According to a statement signed by the APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the party has approved the constitution of the committees.

The committee also have Olorogun o’tega Emerhor as Secretary while Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, Mr. Emma Andy, Dr. Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe are to serve as members of the committee.





Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara is to serve as Secretary to the Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee, while Mr. Festus Fientes, Mr. Okon Owoefiak, Mr. Abba Isah, Alh. Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs. Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba are appointed as members

Nabena further said both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the party National Secretariat on Friday 17th July, 2020.