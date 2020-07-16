The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has described Nigerians living abroad as the country’s greatest assets.

She made the description in a statement by Gabriel Odu of the commission’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

The NiDCOM chief gave the description at the presentation of Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical Personal Protective Equipment worth millions of Naira by the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA).

The NiDCOM chief praised the members of the association for always responding to calls, requests and demands from Nigeria “wherever you are and whatever you are doing.”

Abike said it did not matter what part of the country Diasporas came from because “home is the best.”

The items donated to NCDC consisted of 10,000 pieces of Nitrile Examination Gloves, 2,000 bottles of Hand Sanitiser Gel, and 2, 000 pieces of Regular Face Mask.Others were 1,000 pieces of KN95 Valved Face Mask with Respirator, 1,000 pieces of Face Shield (Anti-Fog, Anti-splash), and 100 pieces of Finger Pulse Oximeter with Lanyard.