Wizkid Starboy

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian celebrities have sent out congratulatory messages to Afropop singer, Wizkid on his 30th birthday.

Wizkid was born Ayodeji Balogun in Surulere, Lagos on July 16, 1990, and has been actively involved in music-making for over a decade.

2Baba, DJexclusive, Niyola, Ebuka, Omawumi, Asa Asika, Maleek Berry and Runtown are some of the famous singers who have celebrated the singer.


2Baba wrote on Twitter: “HBD @wizkidayo more life, more wins. U 2 much. Carry go, young don.”

 