By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian celebrities have sent out congratulatory messages to Afropop singer, Wizkid on his 30th birthday.

Wizkid was born Ayodeji Balogun in Surulere, Lagos on July 16, 1990, and has been actively involved in music-making for over a decade.

2Baba, DJexclusive, Niyola, Ebuka, Omawumi, Asa Asika, Maleek Berry and Runtown are some of the famous singers who have celebrated the singer.





2Baba wrote on Twitter: “HBD @wizkidayo more life, more wins. U 2 much. Carry go, young don.”

From boys to men 💪🏾 ! More life family 🦁 @wizkidayo is living proof that there’s no shortcut to greatness! ❤️ now we SMILE loll 😆 pic.twitter.com/Vwqi4h6X0T — Maleek Berry (@MaleekBerry) July 16, 2020

Birthday blessings to @wizkidayo ! God’s blessings today and always…. — Asa Asika 🔌 (@AsaAsika) July 16, 2020

If you truly Wizkid’s Lover.. Drop Emoji Nd ur acct info .. it’s MACHALA DAY 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GLp7wxFeZM — HG2 Filmworks (@HG2films) July 16, 2020

@wizkidayo words really can’t explain .✊🏿❤️….Lion For ever ….

Thank you for everything — ᴏxʏ (@oxladeofficial) July 16, 2020

Happy birthday @wizkidayo 🦅 … Thank you for the countless memories & the amazing music. Wishing you a wonderful birthday filled with so much SMILE 🕊 — Top Boy (@DJSPINALL) July 16, 2020

Happy birthday @wizkidayo ! More wins and many more years my G! 🙏🏽🌟 — Shizzi (@shizzi) July 16, 2020

SMILE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 vibe for d day!!!!! 🔊🔊🔊🔊 @wizkidayo — Shaydee (@ShaydeeBoi) July 16, 2020

Wizzy babe… Happy Big 30th. Miss you, but incredibly MORE proud of you.

Have the best new year imaginable @wizkidayo

I shall play that remix of "Only Man She Want" you recorded for me to celebrate😉

God bless you immensely❤️ — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) July 16, 2020