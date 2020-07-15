Nigerian comedian, dancer and On-Air-Personality, known by her stage name Realwarripikin and fellow comic act Afamefuna Klint Igwemba popularly known as Klint da Drunk are on BBC’s QTMPY (Question Till Mouth Pain You) Outakes.

The duo talks about their childhood memories and some of the issues that Lagos is synonymous with on this interesting interview.

Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin is one of the most funniest comedienne who is currently a hot cake in the entertainment industry.

She is married to Ikechukwu Asuoha and they have two kids together.



