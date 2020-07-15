By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian movie star Segun Arinze took to his Instagram page to share a story about how someone tried to drown him as a young boy.

The 54 year old actor popular for his villain roles, stated that since the incident, he developed phobia for swimming.

He however shared a visual of him learning to swim again, courtesy fellow actor Belinda Effah, Oge Okoye and also Regina Daniels’ husband Ned Nwoko.





In a statement he wrote:

When i was a young boy i tried to learn swimming in Asaba Delta State and one boy tried to drown me when we got into a fight at the river where we used to play. Ever since i had terrible phobia for swimming and ran away from any pool. So you can imagine me trying the swimming ropes many years after when @princenednwoko insisted i overcome the phobia by being my instructor thank you Distinguished Sir. Omo no be small thing ooo 🤣🤣😂🤣see fear! Thanks to @fredoamata @belindaeffah @megastar_magazine @koffithaguru and my co-learner @ogeokoye for the motivations. It’s never too late to learn. #swim #overcomefear

Arinze was born in Onitsha, Anambra State to a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother. He is a descent of Badagry, Lagos State.

Black Arrow as he is fondly called, a name he gained from a role he played, attended Victory College of Commerce in Ilorin, then proceeded to Taba Commercial College in Kaduna State to complete his secondary education.

The 54 year old talented act studied Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University and started his acting career in Ilorin.