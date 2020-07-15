By Jennifer Okundia

‘Let Them Know, 49 99’ crooner Tiwa Savage has released the official video for her new single, “Dangerous Love,” through Motown Records.

“Dangerous Love,” is off her long-awaited fourth studio album “Celia“. The song reflects how much the Universal Music artiste is in love but is also scared of making a wrong choice.

The 40 year old Nigerian singer, songwriter put a lot of work into making the Afrobeat art themed love music sensation.





Produced by Cracker Mallo and directed by Ibra, “Dangerous Love is such a vibe! It’s a song that is basically about a girl who is dipping in and out of a ‘relationship’ with a guy that really doesn’t deserve her time or attention.

She knows that he is bad for her but she gambling with her heart anyway.” “I feel like every girl and maybe guys too can relate to this one.” Tiwa revealed.