By Taiwo Okanlawon

Asiwaju Bola Amhed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has commiserated with the family of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, who died at the age of 23.

Arotile died after sustaining head injuries from a road traffic accident at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Kaduna.

She died less than a year after she was decorated as the first female combatant helicopter pilot.





Reacting to the sad news via Twitter, Tinubu condoled with the family, friends, and Nigerian Air Force colleagues of the deceased.

The former governor of Lagos state described ‪Flying Officer Arotile as a trailblazer in every sense.

He tweeted; “My sincere condolences to the family, friends and Nigerian Air Force colleagues of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile.

“Ms. Arotile was a trail blazer in every sense and her sudden passing is a tragic and painful loss for all patriotic Nigerians. May her virtuous soul rest peacefully in the bosom of Allah,” he added.

