Zanku Records front liner, Zlatan has dropped the visuals for his banging record entitled “The Matter” featuring Papisnoop.
The song was produced by Mansa Jabulani, and directed by Visionary Pictures. Watch it below and let us know what you think.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:57 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
