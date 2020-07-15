By Paul Iyoghojie

The Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a store manager Oluwaseyi Ogunbiyi for allegedly stealing his employer’s 40 bags of cement valued at N85,000.

Police at the Ikoyi Division, Lagos arrested the 35-year-old Oluwaseyi Ogunbiyi and charged him for the offence before the court.

A Police source alleged that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Ikoyi Division, CSP Mustapha Tijani N’abba directed his men led by Inspector Tope Ijatuyi to arrest Ogunbiyi following a complaint by the management of Droyers Construction Company.





He was thereafter charged on three counts bordering on stealing.

Police Counsel, Inspector Mawari Solomon told the Court in charge No F/12/2020 that the accused committed the offence in March and June, 2020 at Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Solomon informed the Court that the accused betrayed the trust reposed in him by his employer as its Store Manager and stole 40 bags of cement meant for construction in March, 2020.

He said nemesis, however caught up with the accused on 16 June, 2020 when he attempted to steal another 100 bags and he was caught and handed over to the police.

Solomon said the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 21(1) and 287(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the open Court and Magistrate, A.T Omoyele granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Omoyele adjourned the case till 3 August 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Police Station in compliance to the COVID-19 protocols directives till he perfected the bail conditions.