An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday granted social media influencer Adedamola Adewale also known as Adeherself bail of N500,000.

In a ruling, Justice Sherifat Solebo also ordered that Adeherself must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.

Solebo adjourned the case until August 5 for substantive hearing.

The defendant, who had been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent documents.





EFCC counsel Samuel Daji had earlier urged the court to Adeherself bail.

She was among five persons arrested by the EFCC for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

“The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” Mr Daji said.