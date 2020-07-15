The Nigerian Police are not detaining the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), CP Ibrahim Magu.

Rather, he is being detained by the Justice Ayo Salami Presidential Panel, investigating the activities of EFCC under Magu’s stewardship.

IGP Mohammed Adamu made the startling clarification in a letter to Magu’s lawyer.

The letter dated 14 July was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.





It was a response to an application for bail by Magu’s counsel, Tosin Ojaomo Esq.

It reads: “Your letter OOC/TOL/89A/07/2020 of July 2020 on the above underlines subject, refers.

“The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client), and he is accordingly, not being detained by the Police but by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The Inspector General of Police therefore advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.

“I am to convey the assurances of the warmest regards of the Inspector General of Police, please.”

Magu was arrested last week on the orders of the Presidential Panel, probing some alleged financial atrocities in the EFCC.

Detained at the FCID Abuja, he has been facing tough questioning for the second week running, from members of the panel.