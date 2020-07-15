President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mr. Taiwo Obe, founder/director of the Journalism Clinic and a Commonwealth Professional Fellow, on his 60th birthday, July 16, 2020.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu commended Mr Obe for his sterling contributions to journalism in Nigeria.

“I am pleased with Mr Obe’s current efforts to rekindle the profession through his impartation of the vast knowledge he has gained in journalism, nationally and internationally, over the past 40 years, especially in the digital age.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty will grant him many more years in robust health to continue in his pursuit of excellence in journalism, and reward him bounteously on every of his endeavours,” the statement reads





Obe, who is from Igbara-Oke, Ondo State is renowned for his exceptional copy-editing skills. He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE).

Obe also provided technical and editorial support to the Presidential Communication Team in their production of books marking midterm and end of the first term in office of President Buhari.

Obe, distinguished himself in Integrated Marketing Communications through his leadership of Taijo Wonukabe Limited and allied companies.