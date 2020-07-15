Nigerian musician Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya is a proud dad as he announced his daughter Grace turned 5 today.

The 42 year old DM Records limited boss and Port Harcourt native, posted pictures of his baby girl with a visual and the caption below:

‘Y’all pls wish my daughter GRACE a happy 5th birthday. I ❤️ u so much my special one. She’s so TIMAYA😂 #btw’





The ‘Born To Win’ singer began his solo career in 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story released the following year.