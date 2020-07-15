By Gabriel Yough/Jalingo

Pastor Peter Gambo, Chairman of the Taraba Council of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

He died at the State Specialist hospital in Jalingo.

Dr Innocent Vakkai, the state’s Commissioner for Health, confirmed his death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Jalingo on Wednesday.





Vakkai said that contrary to some reports, Gambo’s death was not related to COVID-19.

While on admission at the hospital, Gambo tested negative for the virus.

Until his death, was serving his second term as the NLC chairman.

He was also a pastor with Christ Glorious Army Church based in Jalingo.