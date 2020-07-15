By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie also known as Patoranking has announced a collaboration for a new version of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ in conjunction with the legend’s family.

The collaboration which will be released on July 17th will feature the Marley family and Amplified Records and it is aimed at bringing the world together in response to the current global pandemic.

Aside Patoranking, the new version will feature other artists from around the world to support in support of United Nations International Children’s Fund’s coronavirus response to support children in developing countries, where help is urgently needed.





Every donation will be matched up to $1 million here OneLoveOneHeart2020.

Confirming the collaboration, excited Patoranking took to his Instagram page and wrote; “ONE LOVE by Bob Marley means a lot to me and to be on this new version alongside the Marley Family and others in support of @unicef’s coronavirus relief is an incredible honour.

“One Love featuring the King coming July 17th @amplified.records @oneloveoneheart2020.”

Amplified Records also wrote on Instagram; “ONE LOVE featuring @patorankingfire 💛 Coming July 17th. The King is on the new version of One Love alongside the Marley family and others in support of @unicef’s coronavirus relief. Stay tuned to find out who else will be on this new record. #OneLoveOneHeart.”