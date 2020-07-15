By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has rejoined Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, the Chinese FA Cup winners said on Wednesday.

Martins, 35, joins the club more than two years since his last competitive match.

The Chinese club did not reveal details of Martins’ contract, however, the Nigerian replaces compatriot Odion Ighalo who is on loan at Manchester United.





Martins scored 32 goals in 59 matches during his previous spell at the club.

Shenhua will open CSL season on July 25 against Fabio Cannavaro’s reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande after been delayed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.