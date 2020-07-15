Tolulope Arotile

Tolulope Arotile with President Buhari

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to mourn the sudden death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, who died at the of 23.

Arotile died after sustaining head injuries from a road traffic accident at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Kaduna.

She died less than a year after she was decorated as the first female combatant helicopter pilot.


Confirming the news, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the flight officer died on Tuesday.

He described Arotile’s death as an “irreparable loss”.

