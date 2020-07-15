By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The National Assembly Service Commission(NASC) has ordered the immediate retirement of Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori, the Clerk of the National Assembly and also sacked 149 other officials.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the commission, Ahmed Amshi.

Mr Olusanya Ajakaiye, the Secretary of the Commission was also affected.





Earlier, the commission directed that any staff who has spent 35 years in service and have attained the age of 60 would receive a retirement letter.

The tenure of the clerk has been a matter of controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service which took effect in 2019.

The development finally resolves the tenure elongation agitation for the CNA and the affected staff.

