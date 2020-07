Instagram sensation, brand influencer and entrepreneur Laura Ikeji Kanu joins forces with her daughter Laurel in a photo shoot.

The 32 year old mum of two, author and CEO of clothing store ‘The Gang’ shared a cute picture with her baby girl and wrote.

‘Laurel and Laura 🥰🥰🥰🥰’

Ikeji and her hubby Ogbonna Kanu announced the arrival of their 2nd child back in February 2020. The couple also have a son named ROK.