By Oluwafunke Ishola/Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said Lagos State had tested 55,152 samples for COVID-19 as at July 14.

The NCDC announced the figures in its COVID-19 Situation Report for July 14.

It said that out of the 199,016 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos had conducted the highest number of tests.





Lagos was followed by Abuja with 23,169 tests.

Kano has had 19,916 tests, Oyo State 12,414 and Edo 9,359 tests.

The agency said that Lagos recorded 128 new COVID-19 infections from the 463 cases reported in the last 24 hours among 17 states.

According to NCDC, the new infections increased the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 12, 711.

NCDC said 19 patients were discharged on the reported day, making 1,935 COVID-19 patients discharged in the state.

According to it, 10 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in five states: Delta has three; Edo, Kwara and Lagos has two deaths each, while Enugu State recorded one death.

The data by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) showed that there were 612,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent.

There were 307,069 recoveries and 13,519 deaths.