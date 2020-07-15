By Abankula

Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, a former executive director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has been sentenced to 7 years in jail for laundering N1.5 billion.

The sentence was handed down today by Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In 2015, the EFCC had charged Agaba with conspiring with the then NIMASA Director General, Patrick Akpobolokemi, to obtain the huge sum by false pretence from the Federal Government.





The money was then fraudulently converted into personal uses.

Agaba served as the ED in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping at NIMASA.

More to follow