On this vlog, you will get to know a few secrets about popular curvy Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim as she takes us through her daily life.

Ibrahim lists 10 things she can not do without and some of them include false lashes, ear pods, sex toys, plantain, family and her phone.

Watch the video to learn more about the 34 year old single mum of one.





Juliet is the author of ‘A Toast To Life.’ She is also a film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent.