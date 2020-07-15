By Michael Adeshina

Gokada Nigeria has reacted to the death of its founder, Fahim Saleh.

Fahim Saleh, the CEO of the motorcycle company, was found dead on Tuesday, in his New York apartment.

According to police, Saleh’s body was dismembered and an electric saw which was still plugged in was also found in the apartment.





Reacting via its official Twitter page, Gokada described the death as sudden and tragic.

The company said Fahim was a great leader.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Salem. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.

“Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada.

“Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly. Thank you for understanding as we get through this.

“All updates and changes will be communicated with you, as it unfolds. Forever in our hearts,” it wrote.

Gokada, the first motorbike hailing app in Nigeria, was founded in 2017.

The service was launched originally and started operations in Yaba Axis of Lagos State. It later extended services to Victoria Island – Lekki Axis Lagos, Nigeria.

In May 2019 Gokada raised $5.4 million in series A to grow its two-wheel transit business.

However, the company has pivoted into delivery services following the government’s ban on passenger motorcycles.