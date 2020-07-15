Fahim Saleh, the CEO of Gokada, was found dead, headless and dismembered in his New York apartment on Tuesday.

According to Police, his body was cut up and sorted into different plastic bags. An electric saw which was still plugged in was also found in the apartment.

The incident happened in his luxury Lower East Side apartment which he bought for $2.2 million in 2019.

According to Daily News, police moved to his apartment after his sister called the emergency line.





She was reported to have visited the apartment after not hearing from Saleh in a day and became worried.

However, Police made the grisly discovery in a building on E. Houston St. at Suffolk St. on the Lower Eastside about 3:30 p.m.

Cops found contractor bags near the torso, sources said, but didn’t immediately open them to see if the body parts were inside.

Meanwhile, Fahim, was last seen on surveillance footage on Monday afternoon around 1:40 pm, when he entered his building’s elevator, which opens right out to his seventh-floor apartment.

According to several reports, police believe they have surveillance footage of the suspect entering the building and then using the elevator.

The footage is said to show the suspect in a glove and a mask covering his face sharing the elevator with Saleh up to the seventh floor.

As the door of the elevator opened directly into Saleh’s apartment, he was seen to fall to the floor immediately as he walked into his home from a possible gunshot.

Police, reports say, believe the murder was carried out by a professional because of how the attack happened.

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said.

Saleh has described his history as an entrepreneur in a series of posts on Medium.com.

He got his start creating a prank calling website, then moved on to create a motorcycle taxi company in his parents’ native Bangladesh.

He is well known in Lagos, Nigeria where he helped launch Gokada, the former bike hailing company that has pivoted into delivery services following the government’s ban on passenger motorcycles.