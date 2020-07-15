L-R: Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Ex-Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday berated former Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari for flouting COVID-19 protocols at the Aminu Kano Airport, Kano state.

Earlier, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had accused Abdulaziz Yari of allegedly assaulting an environmental officer enforcing the COVID-19 protocol. The official reportedly tried to disinfect Yari’s luggage.

FAAN in a statement described the governor’s action as “irresponsible” and “unacceptable”, adding that Yari “blatantly violated the public health procedures on COVID-19” because he was a VIP.


Fani-Kayode who served as the Aviation Minister during Obasanjo’s administration, said if he were still the Minister of Aviation, he would have banned Yari from entering any of the airports in the country or flying in Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode ridiculed Yari, calling him an animal, a crook, corrupt beast. Read the full reaction below

 

 

 