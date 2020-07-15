By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday berated former Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari for flouting COVID-19 protocols at the Aminu Kano Airport, Kano state.

Earlier, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had accused Abdulaziz Yari of allegedly assaulting an environmental officer enforcing the COVID-19 protocol. The official reportedly tried to disinfect Yari’s luggage.

FAAN in a statement described the governor’s action as “irresponsible” and “unacceptable”, adding that Yari “blatantly violated the public health procedures on COVID-19” because he was a VIP.





Fani-Kayode who served as the Aviation Minister during Obasanjo’s administration, said if he were still the Minister of Aviation, he would have banned Yari from entering any of the airports in the country or flying in Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode ridiculed Yari, calling him an animal, a crook, corrupt beast. Read the full reaction below

I have always said that ex-Governor of Zamfara state,Abdulazeez Yari,is an animal. He is not only a crooked, corrupt & violent beast but he also spent years bathing in & drinking the blood of his own people by encouraging & actively supporting the activity of killer bandits. 1/5 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 15, 2020

…Now he has had the nerve & audacity to assault FAAN officials at Aminu Kano Airport who tried to check & spray his luggage with disinfectant & he also stubbornly & violently refused to follow the Covid 19 protocols put in place by the FG on the grounds that he is a VIP. 2/5 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 15, 2020

…I wonder who the hell this filthy animal thinks he is? It is about time that someone takes on this heartless & bloodlusting monster & call him to order? If we ever had a Kleptomaniac, a psychopath and a murderous megalomaniac in Nigeria as a Governor it is this creature.3/5 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 15, 2020

…The authorities need to cage him before people are hurt, insulted, threatened, maimed, wounded & possibly even killed by him and his boys. He is totally out of control and may well be totally and completely insane. If I were still Min. of Aviation and he tried this..4/5 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 15, 2020

…this nonsense with any of those in my Ministry or parastatals I would ban him from the airports and from flying in Nigeria and if he ever assaulted any of my officials or staff I would have him arrested, chained, detained, prosecuted & jailed. 5/7 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 15, 2020

…The man is a common thug, a notorious bully, a disgrace to Zamfara state, a disgrace to the north and a disgrace to Nigeria. Not everyone can be intimidated by him and it is about time that the FG and the Nigerian people called him out & put him in his place. 6/7 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 15, 2020

…He is not only a crooked,insatiable, greedy,bloodthirsty &murderous beast but he is also a self-serving sociopath &ignorant thug. One day we will meet & I will tell him all this to his ugly face.I can't wait.FFK is a hurricane &a lion all rolled into one & I DESPISE bullies. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 15, 2020