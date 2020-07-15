The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has accused the former governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari of allegedly assaulting an environmental officer enforcing the coronavirus protocol at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident occurred on Saturday, July 11.

The statement said the airport officer tried to disinfect Yari’s luggage but was pushed away.

FAAN described the governor’s action as “irresponsible” and “unacceptable”, adding that Yari “blatantly violated the public health procedures on COVID-19”.





Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika had on Monday appealed to all personalities and governors to abide by the new health and passenger facilitation protocols at the nation’s airports.

“He (Yari) refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment Department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP.

“This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs to please respect the Presidential directive by observing the Public Health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.