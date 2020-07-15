The Vice-President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is definitely in a great mood as his wife, Dolapo, clocks 53 today.

Osinbajo, on Wednesday morning, took to social media to compose a lovely note to celebrate his wife.

He described Dolapo as his darling, and also praised her.





Sharing pictures of the family, Osinbajo wrote,

“Happy Birthday to our best friend…

“And my darling… brave, beautiful and kind.

“I love you.

“Yemi.”

Dolapo Osinbajo is a Nigerian lawyer and political figure. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990.

She married Yemi Osinbajo, a distant cousin, on 25 November 1989.