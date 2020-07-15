By Jennifer Okundia

It’s a dream come true for Nollywood actress Chika Ike as she just launched a new office space and studio in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The 34 year old entrepreneur and author announced the good news on her social media page after sharing a video showing off the beautiful work environment.

She stated that flipscriptstudios team, will execute projects effectively and create magic for their amazing clients.





Flip Script Studios✨ ✨

I’m super excited to unveil our @flipscriptstudios new creative office space and studio in lekki, Lagos. It has been a dream of mine to have a creative workspace which will enable the @flipscriptstudios team execute projects effectively and create magic for our amazing clients. It has been in the works for a while now and I’m super grateful to God for making this happen. Keep dreaming, and never give up. Your dreams are valid. Love you ❤️💋

Chika began her film career in 2005 when she played a minor character in the movie Sweet Love and got her first role that same year in a movie titled Bless the Child.

In 2004, she enrolled in the University of Lagos (Unilag) for a 2-year diploma program in human kinetics and health education, earned a certificate in 2006 and went further to get a degree in human kinetics and health education in same school. In 2014, she graduated from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, California where she studied film-making.

The actor was domestically abused in her past marriage and filed for divorce due to domestic violence in 2013.