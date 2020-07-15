Another decapitated body, wrapped in a plastic bag, has been found on the roof of a McDonald’s outlet in Bronx, New York.

The incomplete body was found early Wednesday, cops and sources told The New York Post.

The grisly discovery came less than 24 hours after the dismembered body of tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh was found in a Manhattan apartment.

Saleh was the founder of Gokada in Lagos Nigeria.





The identity of the new body, has not been ascertained, the newspaper reported.

It was found on top of the restaurant on East 149th Street near the Grand Concourse just before 1 a.m., police said.

A 911 caller told police that only half a body was on the roof, according to police sources — though authorities could not immediately confirm the gruesome detail.

The circumstances of the discovery were not immediately clear.

Cops were looking for surveillance footage nearby to determine whether the body was placed there.

They also wanted to ascertain whether the body somehow fell onto the roof from another location.

The city Medical Examiner’s office will determine the man’s cause of death.