Suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has described the allegations of financial improprieties against him as a load of nonsense.

In a newspaper interview on Wednesday after he was freed from detention, he said the allegations were designed to tarnish his image.

“They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked”, Magu said.

He spoke exclusively with The Nation.





Magu, who was detained since last week Monday said he was happy to breathe freedom.

He asked Nigerians not to give up on the fight against corruption.

“They should not give up on the fight because corruption kills a nation faster than any other thing.

He said whether he is the chairman of EFCC or not, “Nigerians must own the war against corruption, which President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to eradicate.”

He said what he went through was “one of those risks of the job.”

“It is not a personal fight. Whether I am EFCC Chairman or not, the anti-corruption war must continue.

“What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job. But we must not give up in any way.