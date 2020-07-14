Popular Nigerian rapper who doubles as a singer, Ycee, comes through with two new singles entitled “Quarantine Tunes.”
“Quarantine Tunes,” houses two singles, “MDIF (Money I Dey Find),” produced by Wxla and “Tell Nobody,” produced by Brym.
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12:59 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
