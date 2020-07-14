By Taiwo Okanlawon

Cross-platform messaging App, Whatsapp is currently trending on Twitter after many users across the globe say the messaging app is down.

Down Detector, which monitors online services said a large bulk of the complaints are coming from Europe, including the UK and US, South America, India and Australia have also been affected

According to the site 89% of users can’t connect, the whole 8% are having trouble receiving messages and 1% can’t log into the Facebook-owned app.





User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 4:02 PM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 14, 2020

According to The Verge Whatsapp rarely goes down – its last major outage being in April 2019 when it stopped working along with Facebook and Instagram for more than two hours.