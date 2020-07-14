By Jennifer Okundia

Talented Nollywood super star, entrepreneur and brand influencer Mercy Aigbe took to social media to share a picture of herself 20 years ago.

The Yoruba indigenous movie Nigerian actress and mum of two, thanked God for life and growth in a caption where she wrote:

2000 vs 2020!…. 20 years apart! Thank God for Growth 🙏🥰

It was the year 2000, Unilag Days! Omo I have always been a Baby Geh oh 😍😂😅





Aigbe, 42, is a business woman who is into clothing and beauty products, she’s garnered 8 million plus Instagram followers and is still growing.

She hails from Benin City, Nigeria.