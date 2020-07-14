By Taiwo Okanlawon

Social media sensation Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni over the weekend met the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in his palace in Osun State.

The comedian alongside ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Seyi Awolowo met the revered monarch also known as Arole Odua.

In an Instagram post that was reposted by Osun Connect, Macaroni described the meeting as the honour of his life, thanking the Ooni for the “incredibly exciting and overwhelming” time they spent with him.





Mr Macaroni said the Ooni “showed me so much love, I was speechless!! Totally unbelievable!! Thank you for this moment sir and for showing how ready you are to invest in the youths! This for me is priceless.”

The comedian also hinted that the Ooni gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

Also, confirming the development, Oba Ogunwusi who has repeatedly emphasised his desire to harness the potentials of youths in Nigeria, said the meeting was an audacious moment of imprinting ambitious ideas for greatness in their minds

He wrote; “Over the past four years of my ascension to the Throne of my forbearers, one of my core Royal mission has been to reconstruct the worldview of our young populations as I instill in them new cultural attributes through beliefs, values, practices, norms, tradition, heritage and understanding extraordinary corpus moments in African history.

Over the weekend I was blessed to host some excellent youths that spent the weekend with me here at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Ife (Ile-Oodua). It was an audacious moment of imprinting ambitious ideas for greatness in their minds as well as stemming up their spirit to share in my vision of re-writing our stories, celebrating in our ancestors achievements and recording their challenges of the past for the generations ahead.

_

Young people must never forget their culture and heritage, it is the greatest asset and wealth that we all must embrace.

Ooni of Ife recently adopted a boy who made a pencil drawing of him.