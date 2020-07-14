By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian singer and performer Cynthia Morgan who currently goes by the name Madrina displays how knowledgeable she is on NdaniTGIFShow.

Madrina who is an Edo State native has been off the music scene for a while but is now ready to come back to her first love.

In this interview, the 28 year old talented songwriter and recording artiste answers different questions to the best of her ability and also reveals what she’s working on.





She answers most questions correctly but broke the house rules a couple of times. Watch the very interesting show below.

Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan’s music is a fusion of pop, hip hop, dancehall and rap. She further disclosed that she’d like Burna Boy to come on the show with her.

Earlier this year Madrina was in a lot of controversy with her former manager Joy Tongo, including Jude Okoye C.E.O of Northside Music ltd record label where she was signed to.

