Foremost Nigeria’s hair care expert and merchant, Sandra Aburime, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lucious Virgin Hair company has labelled women who prefer to go for other types of hair like braids, weave-ons and others instead of virgin hair as “Penny wise, pound foolish”.

According to her in a recent interview, their myopic idea stems from the fact that they believe virgin hair is far more expensive than others.

She said, “On the contrary, what many don’t know is that it is more economical to own a virgin hair than to go with braids and weave-on. Take for instance, it cost about N15,000 to braid or fix your hair which would last for 3 weeks or 4 weeks maximum and after that you would need to fix your hair again spending another N15,000 which if you ask me, makes no sense, it’s more or less like a “penny wise pound foolish” case when you can just get a virgin hair for about N70,000 or less, once and for all, that would last you for 5 years or more depending on how you maintain it before thinking of changing it.”

Speaking further, she posited: “every woman has their own choice of hairstyle, it’s their identity, their way of expression, depending on what they feel comfortable in. Every woman’s hair must be well kept regardless of the style.”





She said her Lucious Virgin Hair as a brand has many years of experience and able to stay on top due to their top quality products and good customer service .

Sandra Aburime founded Lucious Virgin Hair in 2012. Her journey into entrepreneurship began far back in her university days.

She said it all started as fun because she enjoyed shopping then realized she could actually sell and make extra money for herself and that was it, the rest was history as they say. After graduation she had made a lot of money and was already a millionaire.

Sandra Aburime hails from Ewu Local Government in Edo State, Nigeria. She attended Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), in Benin City, Edo State. Her tertiary qualifications include a diploma in computer engineering and Bsc degree in accounting from University of Benin, Edo State.

Her Lucious Virgin Hair, over the years has grown exponentially not only in staff strength but also in size. She has branches in many States across the country with a great turnover rate. Her dream, according to her, is to have branches all over the world and to create more employment opportunities.

“I would also love to create a platform for young and new entrepreneurs to thrive in, create a free skill acquisition scheme to empower youths who would love to go into hair business and styling,” she stated.